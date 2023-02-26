A Navy petty officer from Alabama is accused of enticing a 13-year-old girl in Lehigh County to send him nude photos and videos of herself over the internet.

Navy Petty Officer Patrick Otwell is now charged with knowingly producing child pornography.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the 39-year-old began communicating with her through an online app, according to federal court documents.

The teen is from Upper Saucon Township, according to court records.

The conversations started in late November of last year and turned sexual in nature, investigators said.

Otwell allegedly got the girl to send him nude photos and videos of her performing sexual acts on herself.

Otwell also allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to the girl.

Investigators said Otwell was well aware of the victim's age.

The communications lasted for about two months.

Otwell was taken into custody, according to court records.