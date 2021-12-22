Nazareth Area High School students will be learning virtually Thursday due to COVID-19 cases at the school, according to a letter to high school families and staff.
The school will re-open for in-person instruction after the winter break on Monday, January 3, 2022.
All K-8 schools will continue with in-person instruction on Thursday.
High school students will follow the half day instructional schedule Thursday that will be posted in Schoology.
All high school co-curricular and athletic activities, scheduled for Thursday through the end of winter break, will be cancelled or rescheduled.
The high school offices and District Offices will remain open and office staff will be available during the virtual learning day.