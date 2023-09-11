NAZARETH, PA - Sink your teeth into tasty dining deals while supporting local businesses during the fifth annual Nazareth Area Restaurant Week.

The event, which kicked off Sunday and continues through Saturday, is presented by the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce and features fixed price, multi-course menus and other promotions at more than a half dozen businesses in the Nazareth area.

Customers are encouraged to visit new and familiar dining spots.

“Treat your taste buds to an amazing adventure!” reads a post on the Nazareth Area Chamber's Facebook page.

At the newly opened Vista Grill in Nazareth, customers can receive free waffle fries with any burger purchase.

Three-course menus can be found at Widow’s Tavern and Grille in Stockertown ($32; featuring entree choices of crab-stuffed shrimp with lemon beurre blanc and grilled asparagus; and prince cut prime rib with au jus, horseradish cream sauce and mashed potatoes) and Birthright Brewing Co. in Nazareth ($40, featuring entree choices such as The Cure Pizza, butter poached salmon served on lemon and herb orzo with flat beans, and braised pork shank served on potato, tomato and corn succotash with roasted leeks and chimichurri.)

Other promotions include $1 off a Deli Delight Special (half American or half Italian sub, fries and fountain soda) at Carl’s Corner in Lower Nazareth Township and specials such as a starter sampler for $15 and chicken, rib and seafood sampler for $19 at The Chicken Corner in Bushkill Township.

For individuals with a sweet tooth, Naz-O-Nut in Upper Nazareth Township is allowing customers to substitute one specialty doughnut when they buy a half dozen for $11.50 or substitute up to two specialty doughnuts when they buy a dozen for $21.

Customers at Sweets N Savories in Nazareth can pick a number from a bucket and receive the corresponding discount or free item.

For more information on Nazareth Area Restaurant Week, visit lehighvalleychamber.org/nazarearw.html