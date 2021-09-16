NAZARETH, Pa. - After weeks of back and forth, the debate about kids wearing masks in school is still going.
The Nazareth Area School Board began a meeting Thursday night by telling the audience they were being completely unbiased and impartial to anyone who wanted to speak, saying it was truly done by random order.
The board held a special meeting in the high school's auditorium just to give people a chance to sound off about the issue.
And they did.
One parent who is pro-mask began by saying, "I wanted to start out on a positive note and thank you guys for following the governor's guidance."
But another person who was against masks chided the board, saying "With respect, you guys are great people, but great people make bad choices and there's been a ton of disrespect to us as human beings."
There were arguments from both sides of the mask mandate issue.
"I hear words like compliance, orders, and mandates. Where do we live?" One dad asked, and the auditorium broke out into cheers.
But another mom pleaded with those in attendance, saying "If you don't believe it in, why not err in caution and mask? It's uncomfortable and we've gotten used to it in COVID and it's our job to show our kids what the responsible and right thing is to do."
Gov. Tom Wolf has already ruled that masks must be worn in schools, but some are pushing back, saying that's not his call.
A lawsuit has already been filed by the state Senate's top Republican, along with a group of parents. A hearing for the suit was scheduled to take place this week, but it's been pushed back.
In the meantime, parents aren't waiting for any kind of court ruling to have their say.
One father, reading a statement on behalf of his stepdaughter, said, "I believe the word COVID should not be talked about in the classroom and the teachers should not bring up their opinions about it or political issues. I'm here for an education, not their opinion."
But another dad who identified himself as a doctor from St. Luke's and who knows COVID very well, told the board they were doing the right thing, saying, "I want to thank you for sticking with the mandate, sticking with the policy that goes with masks and I want to thank you and everybody for your hard work through these difficult times."