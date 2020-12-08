NAZARETH, Pa. – With final budget approval still many months away, the Nazareth Area Board of School Directors is looking at a projected gap of about $3.4 million in expenses over revenues for 2021-22.
On Tuesday night, Business Administrator Stuart Whiteleather briefed the school board on the status of early budget projections, which show total revenues at $95.1 million and total expenses at $98.3 million.
Driving the expenditures are $1.48 million in contractual obligations; $853,000 for fringe benefits; $370,000 for student transportation; $70,000 in scholarships; and $355,000 in charter school payments, which Whiteleather said could go up significantly.
Revenue, expected to be about $260,000 more than in 2020-21, has been affected by flat state and federal funding streams. It includes $560,000 in interest earnings, although the number has been deflated with poor market conditions, Whiteleather noted.
A $300,000 increase based on new property assessments is expected, and new commercial development, warehouses, and hotels opening next year should help increase the tax rolls, he noted.
The district’s fund balance of $1.3 million can continue to be used to help offset the revenue gap, which has been impacted by COVID-19, Whiteleather said.
It is still early in the budget cycle, and the numbers are likely to change dramatically between now and April or May, when the final budget is adopted, he said.
The board voted unanimously to advertise the 2021-2022 proposed preliminary budget and to seek exceptions to the Taxpayer Relief Act. Such exceptions, if approved, would allow the board to increase the school real estate tax rate beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate, if necessary for the district to balance its budget for the next fiscal year.