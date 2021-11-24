NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth Area High 11th grader Jailen Goodine says school is better without a mask.
"I definitely prefer to not wear one but if I have to, I will wear one," he said.
He won't be wearing one, at least in class, as the Nazareth Area School Board voted to no longer make masks mandatory, instead making them optional.
Rachel Haddad has a daughter in 7th grade.
"She is someone who has been wearing a mask since day one because she is concerned about it. She asked me why they dropped the mask and I said I don't know," Haddad said.
The mandate remains in place on district transportation. This comes less than two weeks before the state mask mandate in schools expires Dec. 4 due to a court order.
Nazareth's vote to drop it came on the same day the Attorney General's Office filed an emergency application to the state's Supreme Court to keep the mandate in place.
Jermey Daley, parent of a middle schooler, says his son will continue to wear the mask and hopes other parents act responsibly.
"It's up to parents keeping them at home if they are showing symptoms. But the school should be more in control of having them wear masks, I feel," he said.
Daley also wondered how the district could end the statewide mandate early.
The Superintendent said he was unavailable, and at the time of this report, members of the school have not gotten back to us about the decision.