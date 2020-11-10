NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth Area School District's superintendent described the atmosphere at the Nazareth Middle School, which served as a polling place on Election Day, as "a cooperative and positive experience."
Dr. Dennis Riker made the comments as part of his report to the school board Tuesday. Riker also attributed the site's success on Election Day to plenty of cooperation locally from the Northampton County Election Board.
He also called attention to this Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. He said it is highly important to remember and reflect on those persons who have represented and defended the nation, so admirably preserving the many rights and freedoms we continue to enjoy today.
In other business, the board approved renovation improvements for six classrooms at Nazareth High School at a cost of $350,000 to be paid for out of the capital reserves fund.
The directors also approved spending $30,000 to sand and refinish the gym floor at the Nazareth Intermediate School.
Lastly, the board agreed to spend $250,000 for renovations to the gymnasium at Shafer Elementary School.