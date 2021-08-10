The Nazareth Area School Board on Tuesday night received questions and heard concerns from residents about the district’s recently revised health and safety plan.
The board last month approved a revised health and safety plan, which makes masking voluntary for students and staff returning for full-time, in-person schooling this fall.
As they did last month, parents attending the meeting in person and via Zoom expressed degrees of approval and concern about the optional masking recommendation.
On one side, parents said the recommendation runs contrary to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical organizations and professionals that say masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants and should be worn by unvaccinated individuals and children under 12.
Others have embraced optional masking, saying it gives families a choice.
Attending the meeting in person, James Cunningham of Upper Nazareth Township thanked the board for adopting the revised health and safety plan, saying it’s the district’s job to educate children and not “to play nannies.”
Jeffrey Holtz of Lower Nazareth Township, also attending in person, presented a list of 10 reasons why he said the plan fails to protect students and staff, among them that students under 12 can’t receive a vaccine and that masks are their only means of protection.
He also expressed concern that the plan’s inadequacy could expose the district to liability if harm comes to students and staff.
The board took the rest of the questions from people attending the meeting via Zoom.
Superintendent Dennis Riker noted that current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention use the words “recommend” and “encourage” and do not mandate the use of masks in schools. Nazareth’s health and safety plan uses the same language, he said.
Riker also noted that the board can reconsider any policy at any time, including the health and safety plan.
At the outset of the meeting, board President Linda Stubits said the board would follow a policy that sets a three-minute limit on comments to the board. The policy has not been strictly enforced.
Stubits asked the public to be respectful and avoid personal attacks and irrelevant statements in making comments to the board, to set an example for students and others. If board members want to address the three-minute policy, a committee may be formed to consider changes, she said.
In other matters, Riker reported that 144 students have enrolled in the district’s cyber academy, representing about 3 percent of the student population districtwide. There are 79 students enrolled in K-6, 17 in middle school and 48 in high school.
In response to questions received by the district, an overview of the cyber academy program, with Q&As, has been posted on the district’s website.
Although Aug. 6 was the deadline to decide on enrolling in the cyber academy, Riker encouraged families to contact their building principals if a change needs to be made. Those requests need to be submitted by Aug. 27.
After the school year begins, written requests to change learning models in high school should be made by the end of the semester. For middle and elementary schools, requests should be made by the end of the trimester.