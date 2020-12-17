NAZARETH, Pa. - Police in Northampton County are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 31-year-old man.
Kenneth Maurice Ennis was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 12 on Chestnut Street in the Borough of Nazareth, according to a news release by borough police.
Ennis is around 6 feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and heavily tattooed with a scar on the back of his head. He was last seen wearing a purple shirt with writing, blue jeans, purple sneakers, under a black pea coat, police said.
Police said he is missing under unusual circumstances and confirmation of his wellbeing is sought by authorities and the family.
If you have any information to assist the police investigation, contact Supervising/Investigator Randall Pompei at 610-759-9575 or by email at rpompei@nazarethboroughpa.gov.