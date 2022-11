NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth Center for the Arts is holding a dedication of its biggest piece of original artwork

The colorful mural celebrates the arts on the eastern facade of the NCA facility.

It was painted by Lehigh Valley artist Matt Halm.

The dedication is being held in conjunction with "Shop Small Saturday."

The event will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the NCA.

Organizers say they hope the piece will positively impact Nazareth and promote more public art in the area.