A former Nazareth High School wrestler is on the mend after being caught in what's been called a wrong place, wrong time shooting.

That's Sammy Sasso, a two-time Big Ten champion wrestler, who was shot during a carjacking near Ohio State University's campus.

Sasso says it's been tough, but he's improving. In a social media post, he thanks everyone for being in his corner after being carjacked and shot.

"They're very, very optimistic, and they would say, you know, he's got a very good chance of complete full recovery," said Nazareth High School Wrestling Head Coach Dave Crowell.

Crowell says he's been in touch with the Sasso family, who tell him the all-time wins leader at Nazareth had to have two surgeries following the shooting.

"The good thing, obviously, he's very fit, strong, young," added Crowell. "He's just one of those guys that, always, he didn't care who it was that he wrestled. He actually would have preferred to wrestle somebody better than him, and you don't always get that from young people."

"Whatever that recovery looks like, Sammy is going to take it head on and, and crush it. I mean, that's just who he is," explained Nazareth Area School District Director of Athletics Ray Ramella.

Ramella says the latest update is like a sigh of relief for the entire Nazareth Area School District - community members who've been watching and supporting the Ohio State wrestler from afar.

"When you hear something like that, you, obviously, are shocked to hear it. Then, you know, you just don't want to jump to any kind of conclusions," he explained.

"He just qualified for the World Team not too long ago," Ramella went on to say. "His name rings out across the country and in the world, like he's literally at that level, so, you know, he's worked so hard for that. Hopefully, God willing it and with the help of the doctors and everything, he will be able to get back to that."

Whatever happens, Ramella says community members are there to help however they can.

"I can't wait to give you a big hug the next time you can walk into the gym," said Ramella. "We're here."

In fact, Coach Crowell is planning a trip to Ohio later this week.

"When I go out there, I'm going to remind him that his life has touched a lot people," added Crowell.

Crowell says Sammy's journey is even more inspiring, because he worked hard to get to the level that he's at; it didn't come effortlessly.

"Over those four years with us, he turned into and he grew into, I probably should say, arguably the best leader I've ever had on a team," added Crowell.

This whole thing is just very shocking to coaches, school administrators and beyond. Police describe it as a senseless act, with Sammy doing nothing to provoke it.

At the moment, there's no word of any suspects being taken into custody.

When asked how people can support him or the Sasso family, Coach Crowell says just keep sending positive thoughts and prayers their way.