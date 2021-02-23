NAZARETH, Pa. – Nazareth Area School District children in kindergarten through third grade who are now in hybrid learning will return to in-person instruction five days a week starting March 22.
By unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the school board approved the full reopening of school for hybrid students in K-3. Letters will be mailed to families this week asking them to commit by March 2 to either a cyber or full-time, in-person instructional model. A confirmation of that decision will be sent back by the district before March 22.
As a result of the board's vote, the hybrid model will no longer be offered for K-3 students, unless the district is directed to reinstate it by the state Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Noting the challenges with class sizes and the need to provide safe environments for staff and students, Superintendent Dennis Riker said no recommendation has been made for grades four through 12, which will still have the hybrid model. However, he expressed hope that the district can provide normal scheduling in fall.
Before the board's vote, Riker, his administrative staff and the board responded to a series of questions and comments during the public comment portion of the agenda.
Board President Linda Stubits said that 80% of Nazareth parents want their children back in school five days a week.
"We are honoring their request for their children," she said, adding that the board considered CDC guidelines and feels that it's safe to return the K-3 children to full-time, in-person learning.
The district will continue with contact tracing, posting statistics on the district's website, and following CDC guidelines, which could mean temporarily closing a single classroom, a building or grade level, Riker said.
No more than two children will be allowed in a bus seat, and the front two seats on each bus will be vacant to help maintain safe distances, Riker said.
Six-foot social distancing can be adhered to in the elementary schools, he said, noting that a few classrooms will need to be addressed to fulfill the recommended safety protocol.
Riker, expressing his belief that children need a break from the classroom and should not eat there, said lunches will be served in the cafeteria and other large facilities, such as the gym, similar to what's practiced at the high school. Sitting six feet apart during lunch will be enforced. Masks, otherwise required, can be removed during the lunch period.
He said the district insists that parents should not send their child to school if he or she is feeling sick.
Riker encouraged parents to reach out to school principals if they have questions about the reopening plan.