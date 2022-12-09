NAZARETH, Pa. - In Northampton County, Nazareth celebrates the lighting of the borough Christmas tree.
The lighting ceremony was held at the Circle downtown Friday.
Santa was ushered in by fire truck to kick off all the fun.
NAZARETH, Pa. - In Northampton County, Nazareth celebrates the lighting of the borough Christmas tree.
The lighting ceremony was held at the Circle downtown Friday.
Santa was ushered in by fire truck to kick off all the fun.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.