L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - A Nazareth man is dead after a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 248 in Northampton County Tuesday, County Coroner Zach Lysek said.
Jimmy Nguyen, 23, died in the crash, Lysek said.
The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 3900 block of Easton Nazareth Highway, also known as Route 248, according to county dispatchers. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash, and at least one of them hit a concrete barrier.
The road had been closed from Jandy Boulevard to Hollo Rd. while police investigated, but the road reopened shortly before 6 p.m.
Nicholas Haynes, a worker at a nearby industrial facility, said crews had started performing CPR on the man as soon as they got him out of his vehicle.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Pennsylvania state police are investigating.