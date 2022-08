NAZARETH, Pa. -- A Nazareth man accused of stabbing his wife inside their home has pleaded guilty.

Authorities said 37-year-old Michael Graves pleaded guilty today to attempted homicide.

It happened in March of 2021 in the 400 block of Union Street in Nazareth.

Police had said Graves told them he tried to kill his wife who survived the attack.

They also spoke with the couple's child who reported seeing the father stab the mom.

Michael Graves is scheduled to be sentenced on October 19th.