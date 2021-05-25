NAZARETH, Pa. – Nazareth Area School District is planning for a normal return to school in fall, Superintendent Dennis Riker told the school board Tuesday night.
Riker said the intention is for students to come back to Nazareth schools in person, five days a week, when the new school year begins in August. The district is surveying families and considering offering traditional online cyber education through its cyber academy, he noted.
Asked later in the meeting about the administration's recommendation on wearing masks, Riker said they will not be required for the new school year unless mandated on the state or federal level. He said the school board will ultimately decide if it supports his recommendation.
If a student or district employee feels more comfortable wearing a mask, they will be entitled to do so, Riker said.