NAZARETH, Pa. - Authorities in the Lehigh Valley have announced the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre man in connection with Crypto mining thefts.
Philip Joseph DiLullo 41, is charged with two counts of theft by deception, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Nazareth Police Department.
DiLullo illegally acquired and stole electronic data-mining computer hardware, leading to a monetary loss of more than $118,000, according to the news release.
His bail is set at $100,000 unsecured bail and was released.