Police cruiser lights

NAZARETH, Pa. - Authorities in the Lehigh Valley have announced the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre man in connection with Crypto mining thefts.

Philip Joseph DiLullo 41, is charged with two counts of theft by deception, one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of receiving stolen property, according to a news release from the Nazareth Police Department.

DiLullo illegally acquired and stole electronic data-mining computer hardware, leading to a monetary loss of more than $118,000, according to the news release.

His bail is set at $100,000 unsecured bail and was released.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you