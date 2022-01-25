NAZARETH, Pa. - Mail theft has become a concern for Nazareth residents after recent criminal activity occurred near a local post office.
The Nazareth Borough Police Department is asking the public to refrain from using the post office mailboxes on Main Street and to go into the post office to prevent their mail from being stolen.
“I was surprised, I mean you would think the mail would be safe in a town like this, stuff like that wouldn't happen,” said Nazareth resident Jon Lenert.
A Facebook post from the department Tuesday said, “Due to recent criminal activity, our department and postal inspectors urge you NOT to use the Main Street circle postboxes when mailing checks. Please take mail to the drop box located inside the Post Office, or personally hand it to a postal worker.”
Jon Lenert says the police department should consider installing camaras.
“Well after seeing the Facebook post I really didn't trust putting it in the box, I mean I don't want any of my checks for paying a bill, so I figured that the Facebook post said it was safer to just take it straight into the postal office,” said Lenert.
The department says they have more than nine reports of checks that have been stolen and cashed within the last two weeks. The criminals are even erasing and changing some of the information on those checks.
“Something I saw that someone had a check stolen and they were able to erase it and have a couple thousand dollars taken out of their account,” said Lenert.
While the department says it's happening all over, the boxes on Main Street are especially being targeted.