NAZARETH, Pa. - A new social media trend has law enforcement in our area speaking out. Kids and teens on TikTok are challenging others to shoot strangers with gel pellets, causing injuries.
The Orbeez Challenge is when people use air guns to shoot gel beads that expand in water.
Orbeez are roughly bigger than a BB and a little smaller than the marble. They're gel, but they can hurt.
69 News talked to law enforcement who says when using Orbeez amongst consenting friends, it can be fun. But when people start shooting at random strangers, that's when the issues start.
The trend recently made its way to Nazareth.
"We had several incidents where residents were indiscriminately hit with the pellets," said Randall Miller, Chief of Nazareth Borough Police.
Megan Hower tells us she was at Washington Street Park with her 4-year-old, where she saw kids playing with Orbeez guns. She tells us she feared they'd shoot in her direction.
"I told my daughter, lets go to another park," said Hower. "I didn't feel comfortable being there with that."
The Nazareth Borough Police Department took to Facebook warning parents about the issue. Police say they've received reports of several people being injured by Orbeez balls. They're asking the community to keep an eye out.
"It's a different thing if it's a bunch of kids playing with them and everyone is aware of what's going on," said chief Miller. "When they start firing rapid pellets at an innocent victim here, we certainly wanna know about that."