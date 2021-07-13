NAZARETH, Pa. – Masking would be optional for Nazareth Area School District students and staff returning for full-time, in-person schooling this fall under the district's revised health and safety plan.
Superintendent Dennis Riker presented the revised plan, as recommended by the district's health and safety committee, during Tuesday night's school board meeting. Parents attending the meeting in person and via Zoom expressed degrees of approval and concern about the optional masking recommendation.
On one side, parents said the recommendation runs contrary to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical organizations and professionals that say masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, and should be worn by unvaccinated individuals and children under 12.
Other parents embraced optional masking, saying it gives families a choice.
James Cunningham of Upper Nazareth Township said parents who are uncomfortable with the mask-optional recommendation can still choose a cyber school option. He also said masks are subservient and encourage submission and a willingness to obey others without question, and added that health and safety decisions should be made at the local level.
In responding to a parent who asked why the administration was deviating from CDC guidance on mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the virus, Riker noted that the CDC is a national organization which makes requirements based on national data. Not every place in the nation has the same level of viral spread, he said.
The CDC guidelines state that "[c]onsistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings, when physical distancing cannot be maintained." The guidelines suggest that, in addition to mask use and physical distancing, localities should monitor community transmission and use "layered prevention strategies" to determine when additional measures such as screening testing are needed.
"We can debate the pros and cons on both sides of any situation," Riker added. He noted that teachers, local health care professionals from St. Luke's University Health Network and administrators make up the district's health and safety committee.
Riker encouraged parents to submit their comments on a Google document which will be posted on the district's website.
He described the health and safety plan as a fluid document which could change with evolving public health conditions and guidance from the CDC and the state Department of Health.
Other parts of the proposed health and safety plan include:
- Requiring masks on buses, regardless of vaccination status, per CDC requirements for public transportation.
- Maintaining physical distancing of 3 feet, as practical.
- Frequent hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing in all schools.
- Six to seven air changes per hour in all room.
- Not requiring a vaccination or proof of vaccination for students and staff.
- Requiring volunteers and visitors to wear masks during the instructional day and provide proof of vaccination.
In his closing remarks, Riker said whether or not parents agree with the proposed plan, he expressed hope they would appreciate the commitment and dedication of the school board, whose members face difficult decisions. None of the board members serves on the health and safety committee.
"They hear both sides of the equation," he said. "Whether you disagree or agree with the outcome, you should thank them."
Riker also said everyone should agree that many have experienced pain and loss during the pandemic and that there's no single solution to which everyone will agree.
Board President Linda Stubits also thanked the board members and the health and safety committee. She said its members have to consider their own children and have done "an outstanding job" in delivering information to the administration.