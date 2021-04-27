NAZARETH, Pa. – By unanimous vote, the Nazareth Area School Board on Tuesday night approved the proposed final budget for 2021-22, which calls for a 3.6% tax increase.
A requirement of the state Act 1 index, the board's action allows the district to advertise the budget for 30 days and modify it until the final vote on the spending plan at the board's June 8 meeting, Business Administrator Stuart Whiteleather reminded the board and residents.
The proposed budget of $99,518,142 reflects a 4.88% increase over the current budget. It would include an increase in real estate taxes of 2.01 mills, or 3.6%, establishing a millage rate of 57.75. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
The 2-mill increase is equal to the adjusted Act 1 index. Earlier this year, the board voted to seek exceptions to the index, which would broaden the authority of the school board to increase the property tax millage beyond the Act 1 index adjusted rate.
Whiteleather said the budget includes funding for contractual personnel obligations, reallocations of building budgets, funding for three to six new staff positions, and $1 million in charter school costs. He noted the district received $2.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which can be used through 2023.
Board President Linda Stubits said the district is still looking to reduce costs and come up with a plan that's best for taxpayers and students.
Other news
The board also accepted the resignation of Mark Madson, assistant superintendent for secondary education and support services, effective June 30. Superintendent Dennis Riker and Stubits thanked him for his service. In March, the Parkland School District announced that Madson would begin as its new superintendent, starting July 1.