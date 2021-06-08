NAZARETH, Pa. – By a 5-3 vote, the Nazareth Area School Board on Tuesday night approved the final budget for 2021-22, which calls for a 3.6% tax increase.
The $98,933,810 budget, a 4.26% increase over the current year's budget, includes an increase in real estate taxes of 2.01 mills, establishing a millage rate of 56.80. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
The budget includes funding for contractual personnel obligations, reallocations of building budgets, funding for three or six new staff positions, and $1 million in charter school costs. The administration previously noted that the district received $2.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which can be used through 2023.
Voting against the budget were board President Linda Stubits and board members Jodi Mammana and Kathryn Roberts. Board member Denise Glaros was absent.
Roberts said she voted against the budget because people in the district are still hurting financially and she felt a more austere budget could have been achieved. However, she said her vote was not made lightly, noting the hours of hard fiscal work put in by the administration and board members assigned to the budget.
Stubits said her vote echoed that of Roberts. She also noted her concern about the allocation of elementary and secondary school relief funds.
Board member Adam McGlynn, chair of the audit and finance committee, said the budget balances the needs of educational programming with fiscal responsibility.
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted against the budget by a 4-3 vote. Five votes are required to pass the budget.
When board member Melissa Kalinoski joined the meeting after the initial vote, McGlynn asked for the budget to be reintroduced. It was then passed with a yes vote from Kalinoski.