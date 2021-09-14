NAZARETH, Pa. – The Nazareth Area School Board will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the high school auditorium to continue the abbreviated public comments discussion from Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting.
The action came after residents complained that Tuesday night's meeting had been moved exclusively to Zoom. The meeting, as with other recent board meetings, had been advertised on the district's website as late as last week as open to the public in person and also offered remotely.
Residents wanted to know why the meeting shifted to Zoom only, voicing their concerns at the point in the agenda during which the board accepts public comments on resolutions only.
James Cunningham of Upper Nazareth Township asked who made the decision to close the meeting to in-person guests and noted that about 50 people were peacefully gathered outside the Walter L. Peters Board Room in the district's main office, all wanting to know the same thing.
Board President Linda Stubits reminded him that comments on non-agenda items must be made during the "Community Corner" section toward the end of the agenda and asked that respect be afforded so the board could conduct its business.
Cunningham said no one answers questions during the Community Corner, suggesting it be renamed "We The People," and noted that a closed board meeting was "absurd" since the district is not under any emergency declarations.
"Let the people speak and be heard," he said.
Stubits asked the district's solicitor, Gary Brienza, for an opinion on whether the board could open the meeting to in-person participants.
Since it was established as a Zoom meeting, it would be "inappropriate to modify it midstream," Brienza said.
Cunningham was also the first to speak when the Community Corner came around and pressed for an answer as to why the meeting was closed to the public in person and only offered via the Zoom format. He directly called on Superintendent Dennis Riker for an explanation.
Riker said the district had been informed that the meeting would be attended by a number of participants, noting that the board room holds only 80 people. At the same time, the board has been holding board and committee meetings successfully via Zoom for 18 months, he added.
Ultimately, the decision to hold Tuesday night's meeting only on Zoom was made by the board, Riker said, declining to reveal how individual board members voted on making that move.
Cunningham countered that "these are unprecedented times" which require face-to-face meetings and described as "complete lunacy" the decision to move the meeting to a Zoom-only format. He said if the board anticipates a large crowd, it should move its meeting to a larger facility.
Before anyone else could make a comment during the Community Corner, board member Kathryn Roberts abruptly called for an executive session. Her motion was unanimously approved without discussion. No reason was initially given for requesting it, although Stubits said it was for legal reasons when the board reconvened.
After the board emerged from the executive session, Stubits announced the special meeting on Sept. 16 to continue the Community Corner section, and made a motion for the meeting to adjourn.
She noted the date was the earliest the board could schedule a meeting to comply with advertising requirements per the state's Sunshine Law. It will be open to the public and offered on Zoom. Masks will be required for those who attend, she said.