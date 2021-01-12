NAZARETH, Pa. – Nazareth Area School District is working with Northampton Community College to provide an offsite staging area where students can safely reunite with their families in the event of an emergency.
Addressing the school board on Tuesday night, Jill Mahady, chief of school police for the district, said the college would provide the necessary space to shelter students should they need to move out of district buildings. Such a scenario could result as a response to weather conditions, power outages, a hazardous material incident or a threat at school.
NCC, located on Green Pond Road in Bethlehem, has facilities such as its arena, which can seat 3,000 people, and a gym that would allow for a smooth, calm reunification and help diffuse emotions, said Mahady. She added that she hopes to establish a memorandum of understanding with NCC to formalize the plan.
Establishing a reunification site represents the next step in the district’s revised and more focused emergency response plan, which involves training for students and staff to help them stay safe in the event of an emergency such as an active shooter in a school.
The training in the revised emergency plan began after a state trooper was shot on Route 33 in November 2017, not far from Nazareth schools. It is designed to help students and staff know their options in an emergency and to act decisively to minimize loss of life, Mahady said.
She said the passive lockdown approach may not always keep people safe and is no longer the preferred response.
Superintendent Dennis Riker said it’s critical to know that there’s a safe path out of an emergency. “You never know when it’s going to happen,” he said, adding that the training can be used at any time and place.