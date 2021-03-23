NAZARETH, Pa. – Dennis Riker, superintendent of the Nazareth Area School District, will continue in that role in a contractual period that's under negotiation.
The school board on Tuesday night voted unanimously to retain Riker, who has served as superintendent since 2012. His current contract expires June 30. Under Pennsylvania Department of Education requirements, the board was required to take action at least 90 days prior to the expiration of the current contract.
Terms and conditions of his new contract are being negotiated by the board and Riker.
Before he became superintendent, Riker served as the district's assistant superintendent for human resources and support services. Prior to his tenure in Nazareth, he had served as superintendent of the Catasauqua Area and Easton Area school districts, as well as human resources director of Colonial Intermediate Unit 20.
Earlier in his career, Riker worked in the Pen Argyl Area School District as a middle and high school principal and as transportation supervisor.
He holds bachelor's degrees in math and education, a master’s degree in education, and elementary and secondary principal certifications — all from East Stroudsburg University. Riker also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.