NAZARETH, Pa. - Two senior living organizations are considering forming a partnership.

Morningstar Living, which runs two facilities in the Nazareth area, and Moravian Manor Communities, out of Lititz, Lancaster County, are exploring the option of forming an affiliation, the businesses announced Tuesday.

The communities are already sister organizations, and both were founded by the Eastern District of the Moravian Church, but an affiliation would combine resources, administrators said.

If both boards approve the move, J. David Swartley, the current president and CEO of Moravian Manor Communities, would take over as leader of both communities.

Morningstar Living's president and CEO, Susan Cooper Drabic, is retiring within the next few months.

Morningstar Living operates Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, and Heritage Village just outside of the borough.

Officials say those facilities and Moravian Manor Communities' campuses would continue running similarly to how they are now.