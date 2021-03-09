NAZARETH, Pa. – Nazareth Area School District children in grades 4 through 6 who are now in hybrid learning will return to traditional in-person instruction five days a week starting April 6.
By unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the school board approved the full reopening of school for hybrid students in fourth, fifth, and sixth grades. Letters will be mailed to families asking them to commit to either a cyber or full-time, in-person instructional model.
Superintendent Dennis Riker said if a cyber student wishes to come to school five days a week for in-person instruction, the family should indicate that choice in the survey. If there's capacity, the request will be granted, he said.
The board's action to bring more students back to school follows its Feb. 23 decision to return children in kindergarten through third grade to in-person instruction five days a week starting March 22.
There's no recommendation yet on returning students in grades 7 through 12 to in-person learning, Riker said.