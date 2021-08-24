NAZARETH, Pa. – Nazareth Area School District has decided to take a slightly different approach than its neighboring districts in dealing with COVID-19 come the start of the upcoming school year.
On Tuesday, the school board voted 9-0 in favor of modifying the 2021-22 health and safety plan. The modification does not amend the already approved plan which allows for a mask-optional policy at the start of the school year on Aug. 30. Instead, the modification allows for the district to implement a tiered COVID-19 mitigation plan.
While many districts that have taken a similar approach have relied on statistical data from local health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Superintendent Dennis Riker said he believes the district needs to take a slightly different approach.
"I don't believe it's a one-size-fits-all when we're looking at tiered mitigation," Riker said. "I think it needs to be situational based on the building."
Under the plan, students will return to school five days a week for in-person instruction with a mask-optional policy.
The plan's three tiers will be based upon the number of COVID-19 cases in each of the district's schools, not the entire district, according to Riker.
In Tier 1, elementary, intermediate and middle schools can have under eight positive cases before the next level of the mitigation plan will be in effect. If the school reaches Tier 2 status with nine or more cases, schools will remain open but face coverings will be required on buses and only in the affected school's nurse's office.
"If we get to Tier 2, we'd have face coverings for five days, and that's all students and all staffing," Riker said. "Once the five days were over, then face coverings would not be required again."
In Tier 3, 18 or more positive cases would be reported at a particular school.
"If we go to Tier 3, then [masks] would be required for 10 days, and weekends and holidays are included in those days," Riker said.
At the high school level, Tier 1 would be up to 15 positive cases; Tier 2, 16 or more cases; and Tier 3, 18 or more positive cases.
Riker said the calculations for thresholds were derived by the figures from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC. The district has been in contact with local health experts but disagree with taking an area-based approach.
"We know that data and statistics and at no time did we have cases in the school district last year that was reflective of the cases and what was going on in the county," Riker said. "Therefore, the philosophical approach is to not use county data but to use Nazareth school district data."
Parent Debbie Bureau applauded the board for voting in favor of implementing a tiered approach.
"If you're not happy and you want your children to wear a mask, you can always keep them home and do the homeschooling," Bureau said.
"Going off the Nazareth numbers, I think that is something that's imperative because we're not Easton, we're not Bethlehem," said James Cunningham.
While some parents applauded the decision, others shared a different view.
"I believe the board should consider a third option which is mask requirements," said Jeffrey Goats. "I encourage you to follow St. Luke's recommendations. Image how you'll feel two or three weeks from now when you see a spike in cases because you did not follow the health experts' recommendations."
Meghan Byrne said the district should impose a mask mandate at the start of the school year.
"It worked last year because you did the right thing and I really hope you do the same thing," said Byrne. "I am flabbergasted that we have not. We are better than this, listening to conspiracy. Listen to science."
"If kids end up in the hospital, if kids end up in the ICU, God forbid if kids end up dead …" said Michael, the parent of a kindergartener. "This is out of touch with reality. We know that data. This might not be here yet but it very well could be here next week, in two weeks."
He added, referring to the recommendations of medical professionals, "This is my daughter going to kindergarten next year. You're ignoring their advice."
"I don't understand why a piece of cloth on your face is such a horrible thing," said Chuck. "The technology hasn't changed much because it works. Give them the protection."