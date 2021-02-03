NAZARETH, Pa. - A teachers union in Northampton County says it will move to all-remote learning unless the district agrees to changes over workplace safety from COVID-19.
The district says it received a letter last Friday from the union's legal team. In it, the union accuses the district of not sufficiently addressing teachers' risk of exposure to the virus during in-person instruction.
But the district says families have the option to choose from two different learning models, and that its mitigation efforts have led to a low number of cases.