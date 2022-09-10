NAZARETH, Pa. -- Saturday, community members held an event called Nazareth Together, after receiving backlash for signs displayed around the borough. One group said the signs had a hidden, political agenda, but those who distributed them say that's not the case.

"You belong and you matter here in Nazareth," said Baron Vanderburg, the chairman of the Northampton County Democratic Black Caucus.

"We want people in Nazareth to know that they are our neighbors," said United Church of Christ Pastor Jeff Briggs.

"We want love," said Beth Ann Knerr, the owner of Verve Salon & Boutique. "We want hope. I want people to feel comfortable."

The event at the borough park came after organizer April Gabriel-Ferretti gave businesses colorful signs to display that say "You Belong."

A group called Parents For Choice Nazareth then distributed a letter to businesses, calling it a "front for a dark and sinister campaign to normalize and support pushing LGBTQ+ & transgender ideology on our children."

"The letter was pulling from some conspiracy theories," said Gabirel-Ferretti. "Their rhetoric is really dangerous, and there's a lot of misinformation."

"These people don't represent what I feel is the true Nazareth spirit," said Jeanie Morgano, a Nazareth resident.

"Someone had to stand up and come back and say, 'this isn't who Nazareth is," said Jeff Kennedy, who attended the event.

The letter claimed the signs were alienating and dividing instead of uniting. About 40 people were listed on the letter, vowing they won't patronize business with the signs.

"It made some business owners very concerned," said Morgano. "Maybe half of the signs are still up."

The letter added it wanted to highlight the political nature of the campaign.

69 News reached out to Parents For Choice Nazareth for an interview but did not hear back, though at the end of the event, a member spoke.

"I personally do not agree with the sign and the only reason why is I think that, if there's a racist person in Nazareth, we should all call them out," said Benjy, a Parents For Choice Nazareth member.

A man who was with Benjy noted off camera that Benjy was the only one interrupted by the audience as he shared his view.

Benjy added it was businesses' First Amendment right to show the signs.

"Let's start planting a seed of love and compassion, no matter what your personal beliefs are," said Benjy.

"You Belong signs are exactly what they say: you belong, you matter," said Gabriel-Ferretti. "Plain and simple, no hidden agenda. It's literally about kindness and inclusion."