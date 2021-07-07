EASTON, Pa. | The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with the Nazareth Borough Police Department, announced on Wednesday charges against a 27-year-old Nazareth woman in relation to a narcotics overdose.
Marissa Metler, of W. High Street, is charged with Murder of the Third Degree, Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, and Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver a Controlled Substance. She was arraigned Wednesday, and bail was set at $2M.
On February 12, 2021, Nazareth Borough Police were dispatched to Metler’s residence shortly before 7 p.m. for a narcotics overdose. Upon arrival, police say they found the victim to be in cardiac arrest, accompanied by Metler.
Officers started using life-saving measures and assisted paramedics from the Nazareth Ambulance Corps on scene, before the victim was transported to St. Luke’s University Hospital Anderson Campus for treatment of a narcotics overdose.
Police then say they interviewed Metler regarding the incident, in which she told police that after the victim became unresponsive, she supposedly obtained a blue ‘Luxie Bag’ that contained methamphetamine, and crushed up approximately a quarter gram of it in a water bottle cap. She says she then drew it into a hypodermic needle, and shot it into the victim’s body in an attempt to “save him.”
Police conducted a search of the residence and reported that they discovered a blue-in-color glycine baggie stamped “NETFLIX”, a hypodermic needle, and a water bottle cap containing white residue located on a night stand next to the bed where the victim was discovered.
The search also led to the location of a black ‘Luxie Bag’ that contained a blue methamphetamine pipe with white residue, 17 glycine baggies stamped “NETFLIX” containing a white powdery substance, and numerous items of narcotic paraphernalia, they say.
Police interviewed Metler a second time, in which she reportedly admitted she purchased two bundles of fentanyl within the City of Allentown, and provided one bag to the victim, which he injected into his body using a needle.
On February 16, 2021, the Northampton County Coroner’s Office told the Nazareth Borough Police Department the victim died at the hospital as a result of complications from the narcotics overdose.
The narcotics recovered at the scene were analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory, police say, and tested positive for methamphetamine, Tramadol, Xylazine, and fentanyl.
On May 22, 2021, the Northampton County Coroner ruled the death a homicide, and noted the cause to be acute intoxication due to the combined narcotic effects.
“Our office will continue to investigate and aggressively prosecute cases where opioid deaths result from these drug deals gone awry,” Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said. “It is imperative we continue to combat this unfortunate and tragic trend of drug use and abuse.”
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office noted they would like to acknowledge the assistance from the Nazareth Borough Police Department, Northampton County Drug Task Force, Northampton County Coroner’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratories.