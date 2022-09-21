NAZARETH, Pa. - A Northampton County woman pleaded guilty to her role in an overdose death in Nazareth.

Marissa Metler, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in the Feb. 2021 death of Joseph Dell'Alba, said the county district attorney's office.

She was sentenced to 4-8 years in state prison, with credit for time served, the DA said.

Metler was charged in July 2021 with third-degree murder and drug delivery resulting in death for giving fentanyl to Dell'Alba, who died of a drug overdose days after being found in cardiac arrest at Metler's home in the 400 block of W. High Street.

Metler had purchased the drugs in Allentown from 33-year-old Scott Guth, who is serving 7-14 years in prison after pleading guilty in February to drug delivery resulting in death in the case.