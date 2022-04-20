NAZARETH, Pa. - It's fun to stay at the YMCA. But it's even more fun when the Y is up to date.
"It's been a long time coming," says David Fagerstrom, CEO of Greater Valley YMCA.
The Nazareth YMCA is about 100 years old and, as time has evolved, the building has not. And now, it no longer meets the standards set by the Americans with Disability Act, making it difficult for staff and members to enjoy it at full capacity.
"The building provides the staff with a lot of challenges here," says Fagerstrom. "A lot of systems are old and tired and worn out."
The Nazareth YMCA has plans to undergo renovations, completely redoing some of the childcare floors and the gym, while also making sure certain systems are updated.
"We'll have a new childcare wing for preschool," explains Fagerstrom. "We'll have an all-new school-age floor. We'll renovate totally the gymnasium and the track above it."
Those updates are going to cost the Nazareth YMCA about $8-million and, at this point, it has roughly $1.6 million left to cover. But luckily, Nazareth residents, like Kathy "Keck" Heller, have family ties to the Y and are determined to see the plans come to fruition.
"My mother, Lorainne Keck, was very instrumental in the growth of this YMCA," says Heller.
She says she's making it her mission to help the Nazareth Y raise the remaining funds.
"I'm going to be going out and asking individuals that I know, that I think could afford to give in this capital campaign,” explains Heller.
Her reason for being so passionate about this is something many longtime YMCA members can agree on.
"It's something that will keep all generations physically and mentally alert for a lifetime,” says Heller.