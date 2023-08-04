ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tyrese Martin, who last played for the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, will host a free basketball camp for middle school students at William Allen High School on Friday.

The camp runs from 5 to 7 p.m. in the school's gym – where Martin played for the Canaries from 2013 to 2017. Boys and girls entering fifth through eighth grades can attend the camp, according to an event flyer sent to 69 News by the Allentown School District.

Martin was drafted by the Hawks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft and waived by the team last month.

He previously played college basketball for Rhode Island from 2018 to 2020 and UConn from 2020 to 2022, alongside several players who went on to win a national championship with the latter school in 2023.

Students can register for Martin's camp here.