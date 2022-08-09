BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Students in a new occupational training program at Northampton Community College are celebrating the fruits of their labor.

The first class of the Precision Machining Training Program graduated Tuesday.

They've spent the last eight weeks learning hands-on skills in the manufacturing industry, like reading blueprints and safely operating milling machines.

The class is funded by a $50,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

It's free for qualified students.