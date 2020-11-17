Northampton Community College makes moves to downtown Easton

 

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Northampton Community College is moving classes online from Thanksgiving through the end of the fall semester.

Most classes will be remote starting Nov. 25 through the last day of the semester, Dec. 12.

Winter term classes, which are already all online, will continue as scheduled starting Dec. 14, the school said.

The decision was made out of an "abundance of caution" due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the area, said a college spokesperson.

Many colleges had already decided to go fully virtual between Thanksgiving and the end of the semester, so they don't have students traveling home and then back to campus.

