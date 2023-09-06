BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After years of discussion, the Walnut Street Garage in Bethlehem might soon come down to make way for its replacement, with the Bethlehem Parking Authority submitting plans for demolition of the late 70’s structure to the City’s Architectural Review Board.

Plans call for a new garage that would take up about half the footprint of the current garage, coming in at 6 stories tall with around 590 spaces, nearly 200 less spots than the current garage.

Businesses in the area agree the current garage must come down, but worry it might hurt the bottom line.

“My initial reaction was oh-no because one of the biggest selling points of explaining why this space is valuable and why it’s a good idea was because we’re right across the street from the busiest parking garage in all of Bethlehem,” said Rob Lewis, co-owner of Steak and Steel directly across the street from the garage.

Lewis says customers love the accessibility and that he has concerns about making it smaller.

Bethlehem Parking Director Steve Fernstrom says the average occupancy rate for the current garage is around 35 - 45%.

“Some days it’s totally full and I have to park on the top floor on a weekday,” Lewis said. “Especially with Bethlehem being a growing area, you’d expect them to want to make it bigger.”

The other half of the property would be developed with apartments and retail. Fernstrom says they've received several proposals to develop it.

“No matter how you look at it, it’s going to hurt,” said Red Stag owner Neville Gardner. “We’re going to have a couple years of pain but I think they’ll do the very best they can do make the pain the least it could possibly be.”

Gardner says he has faith in the authority's recommendation to make it smaller.

“It’s like jumping into cold water, it’s not going to get any warmer if you wait 5 minutes,” Gardner said.

Bethlehem City Council has the ultimate say over whether or not the garage comes down.

If all goes to plan, demo could start as early as January. After that, the new garage structure design will have to be approved.

Fernstrom says the authority has a well-thought-out plan to direct drivers to other lots. Lewis hopes they might consider adding a shuttle to get people back and forth from the garages.

“I think that would be good for the business owners of the area,” Lewis said. "Not just for myself, but all of my neighbors.”