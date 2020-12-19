LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Lehigh Valley Health Network announced on their Facebook page Friday that nearly 1,000 employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccinations came one day after a UPS truck delivered the first dose of Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccination to area hospitals.
Front-line nurse Chantal Branco received the first treatment through Emergency Use Authorization.
"There is definitely an element of stress relief," Branco said. "I am really excited, kind of the one good thing that's happening to us this week."
