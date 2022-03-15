EASTON, Pa. - Nearly 100 people showed up to a vigil Tuesday night to honor and remember the two Easton-area teens killed by gun violence in broad daylight.
The families are also looking for answers as to who is responsible.
For the second day in a row, Easton Police blocked off a stretch of Washington Street near its intersection with South 13th Street. This time for the mourners, family and friends of the city's latest victims of gun violence.
"It took place in the middle of the day under the sun and in the middle of the street in the middle of a residential area," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
Houck said police showed up to the scene just before 4 p.m. Monday to find 17-year-old D-Andre Snipes dead inside a vehicle. 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died later that night at the hospital.
"We're not going to have this here you know, we're not going to have this, we're going to win something. If and when something like this happens, we're going to go at it really, really hard because this is beyond unacceptable," Houck said.
Police say's it's imperative the public comes forward with information.
"There just seems to be a lack of cooperation on the part of some of the people in the neighborhood. And we understand that you know that there's a fear issue here," Houck said.
Dozens of members of the Figueroa family showed up to light candles and memorialize the location where their loved one lost his life. They're also hoping someone who knows who did this will speak.
Authorities are "not going to rest until we make some arrest of the people that actually did this," Houck said.
Police don't believe there's a threat to the public. They believe the victims were targeted.
Tips can be made anonymously to the police department.