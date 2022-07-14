EASTON, Pa. - What was once a path for mules and canal boats moving coal is now the setting for bikers, walkers, joggers and horseback riders along the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath trail.
"And it leads to New Hope where we are heading," said Raina Fussner.
Bikers Jeff and Raina Fussner of Kutztown started Thursday morning at Stabler Arena in Northampton County.
"There are no cars, so that's a great thing. And it's safe, and everybody's friendly on the trail," they said.
The nearly 60-mile path from Easton to Bristol was named Pennsylvania's Trail of the Year by the state's trail advisory committee. It's a way to build enthusiasm, support, and public awareness of the value of the land and water trail network.
"What is your favorite part of the trail?"
"My favorite part of the trail is this section; I walk this section on a regular basis," said Michael Ginder.
Ginder is the head of the Friends of the Delaware Canal. The non-profit accepted the title on behalf of the trail, which saw 1 million people last year, a 20% increase from 2020.
"That says people want to get outside, people want to enjoy what they have in their own back yard and people are becoming more aware of that," Ginder said.
There are inaccessible parts due to last fall's Hurricane Ida, a sight not lost on trail user Mark Saffian.
"There's a creek that comes down and simply flows into the canal, and it blew out the far wall, it's just gone," he said of the repairs needed.
Ginder showed us the section that's still closed. DCNR is in design phase for the repair.
Despite the damage Ginder thinks the overall beauty and scenery are why the trail is a step ahead of the rest.
"Know if you come out to the canal you will have an enjoyable experience," he said.