ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I said it from day one. We will save the Pigs, and we have saved the Pigs," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.

The day…is almost here.

It was the long-awaited reveal of the nearly-completed updates to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' facilities at Coca-Cola Park.

"It feels amazing. It's been a long road to get this done, but it feels good to finally get the keys. There's no better way to say it," said Matthew Bari, VP of Marketing and Entertainment for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

The project was mandated by Major League Baseball. The renovations cost about $10 million.

They include updated home and visiting clubhouses, managers and coaches' offices, locker rooms, training rooms, medical areas, weight rooms, and a female locker room.

The new training center portion was done in conjunction with the St. Luke's University Health Network. The focus is to ensure IronPigs and Philadelphia Phillies players have the proper training and nutrition they need to play the game.

"This is very exciting. To be a part of it as a baseball fan, as a person who enjoys coming to the park. To be some small part of that is very exciting," said John Hauth, Senior Network Administrator at St. Luke's.

And to top things off, the training facilities even got the stamp of approval from Phillies Hall of Famer Steve Carlton-who now works side by side with St. Luke's on projects like this one.

"I wish they had this when I was playing," said Carlton.