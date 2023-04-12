ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Annmarie Butts is one of 47 school bus monitors that will be out of a job.

"I know quite a few are very upset because we have kids and we need this job," said Butts.

The Allentown School District says as a cost-saving measure, it reviewed all 115 of its bus routes staffed by First Student drivers and monitors and determined that 40 percent did not have students that required a monitor.

ASD says it notified First Student about a month ago that monitors would be reduced and impacted employees should be reassigned.

First Student was not available for comment.

Local 773, which represents the monitors, says it has filed a grievance with the transportation company.

"Our concern is the safety of our members that are driving. Obviously, the employer felt that at some point that it was necessary for monitors to be on these runs, which has been established for months and now all of a sudden you're going to remove those monitors from these runs," said Teamster Local #773 Organizer/Business Agent Matt Weidman.

In a statement, an ASD spokesperson says:

"As always, the safety of our students remains a top priority. The District has worked with First Student to ensure that bus monitors continue to be appropriately staffed on buses in compliance with students' IEP's and 504 plans."

A 504 or IEP plan is an individualized education plan, typically used for students with special needs.

Butts says First Student did give her a few referrals to other bus companies that are hiring. But she says the paycheck isn't what she will miss the most.

"I am going to miss my kids," said Butts.

The monitors and union representatives say they plan to attend the school board meeting Thursday night to protest the layoffs.