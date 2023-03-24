BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is taking place at Lehigh University's Goodman Campus in Bethlehem, giving car enthusiasts the chance to check out the latest models from just about every brand.
Maybe you have the need for speed, though. If that's the case, the AKSIM Racing Trailer is just for you.
CEO Allen Kong says, "Right now we have three simulators on the inside, it is a $25,000 system with full motion, 3D motion that gives you the illusion of breaking and accelerating, tilt left and right, and also vibration. Let's say you hit a wall, you hit a curb, you can feel when you crash."
Kong says move over PlayStation and Xbox, his racing trailer gives drivers a really immersive experience, speeding well over 100 mph. Four drivers can race live.
Kong says it's so realistic, it's actually great practice for anyone considering trying the real thing.
"For people who are into racing but, they're afraid to take their own car to the track, now you can, you can try right here," he said. "You can familiarize yourself at the course, you can learn how to drive like a race car driver, so when you do get the track you already know how to do it."
Kurt Bresswein and his sons took a spin. Bresswein says it was harder than he expected.
"It has pretty good grip like the tires have pretty good grip," he said. "But I crashed two or three times really bad so I'm not used to it yet."
Bresswein didn't let a few crashes ruin the experience. He says, "It's fun, I recommend it."
If you missed the AKSIM Racing Trailer on Friday, you have one more chance to climb into the driver's seat on Sunday.