SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township's public works employees are still on strike, but meeting Monday afternoon.
The workers say they're holding out for a fair contract from the township.
Negotiations broke down last Thursday, and the strike began on Friday.
The workers are looking for increased health care and pension contributions, and say there's a lack of respect for seniority.
They also say they're the lowest paid employees in the township.
The township said it's committed to reaching an agreement, but said the strike is illegal during the bargaining process.
It said contractors are in place to deal with any issues.
Brian Taylor of Teamsters 773 tells 69 News the meeting is set for later Monday.