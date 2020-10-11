NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A home is down to its studs after a fire late Saturday night in the Lil Wolf Mobile home park in North Whitehall Township.
Fire officials say it was fast-moving and took a few hours to put out, and also destroyed the home next door.
One neighbor was woken up to it around 11:30.
"My neighbor Natalie, she came running over and banged on our bedroom window and said that there was a fire next door," said Shaun Kelly.
He says he threw on shorts and rushed outside to help.
"I came over here and told Natalie to get her little baby out, and then I ran next door and knocked on that lady's window and door and got her, her daughter and her grandkid out of the house and made sure everybody else was safe," he said.
Kelly says the man who was inside had only just moved in a few days ago, and that he didn't have electricity yet.
He says it's possible someone was trying to light something inside.
Another home, which sits only a few feet away from the one that caught fire, was also badly damaged. A tarp covered the entire front of it Sunday.
A fire marshal is expected to come back for further investigation on Monday, but Kelly says what's important here is that no one was hurt.
"Yeah and especially with everything that's going on now, you've got to put your differences aside. It doesn't matter because in the end, it's still somebody's life and you've just got to look out for the other person," he said.