HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Firefighters say the heroic actions of a Lehigh County man may have made all the difference during a house fire.
Three people - including an infant - were trapped in a burning home and that’s when neighbors jumped into action.
“I called 911 and the operator said there was already a call in for the fire but, nobody was helping them,” Mark Steininger tells 69 News.
He noticed his neighbor's house was on fire around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. He heard a woman screaming and realized there were people trapped inside.
“He was outside screaming my name and he was holding a ladder and I could see the fire across the street,” Mark's son, Benjamin, tells 69 News.
Benjamin jumped into action, climbing up a ladder, breaking through a window screen and using his shirt as a mask as he made his way through the smoke-filled house.
“Kind of crawled along the floor to their back bedroom where they told me the girls were,” Steininger says. “Then I ran back into the bedroom and got her baby out. Took her baby to her and helped her climb down the ladder with her baby.”
After the first time Steininger went up the ladder and through the window, he went twice more, once rescuing a second girl and another time for a dog.
“With the little infant I think it was probably a challenge for them to get out. There’s a sliding glass door on the back of the house but, there’s no deck on the hose yet. They only had one way out and that’s where the fire was,” Chief Deputy of the Germansville Fire Department, Randy Metzger, says.
A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
“Kudos to the neighbor,” Chief Deputy Metzger exclaimed.
“I don’t have the words for it. God was with him,” Mark Steininger said of his son as he held back tears.