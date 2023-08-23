EASTON, Pa. - A man is dead in Easton, found inside a burning home Tuesday.

Now we're hearing from the neighbor who called 911 to get firefighters to the scene. The fire broke out Tuesday just before 9 p.m. on the 900 block of Glendon Avenue.

"My children noticed the smell of smoke and heard the fire detectors going off, and my husband and I came out to check it out with my children and there was smoke coming out of the windows," said Becky Donovan, who lives next door.

Donovan said, after seeing the smoke, her husband and 16-year-old son tried to break in to save anyone inside.

"The door was too hot, the windows were too hot. There was nothing he could do," said Donovan.

So they called 911, and firefighters eventually got into the building, but for the man inside it was too late. Donovan said he was a good man.

"He was the step-dad to the wonderful children that lived there. He was very friendly, well-known in the neighborhood, very nice guy. It's very sad," said Donovan.

Donovan said the firefighters were able to rescue his pets.

"There was also two wonderful dogs in the house. Very nice, very tame. They both did eventually make it out okay," said Donovan.

The Easton Housing Authority owned the home. The agency tells us five people lived there in total, four adults and one child. The Housing Authority said the family was actually planning to move out by the end of the month. Donovan hopes they can get some support after losing everything.

"It would just be nice to see the community come together and maybe, I don't know, maybe get some clothes together or something for the victims that lost everything in their house as well as a family member," said Donovan.

The Easton Housing Authority said, depending on how bad the damage is inside, it does plan to repair the building.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Northampton County Coroner identified the man as Al-Malik Hakam Walker.