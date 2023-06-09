U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Upper Macungie Township Police respond to a large gathering on Ash Lane. It wasn't long before they were being pummeled.

"We had an insane water balloon fight," said student Brynn Bodnar. "It was really fun."

Insane would be putting it mildly.

"We just threw everything that we had," said student Zayden Youssef.

Especially when you consider the amount of ammo being exchanged.

"We had over 7000 water balloons between all the families," said parent Stephanie Fritz.

The neighborhood has been doing an end-of-school water balloon fight for more than a dozen years. This is the fourth year the police responded.

"Just a really nice event between the police officers and the kids of Upper Macungie Township," said Upper Macungie Township Police Officer Bil Rohrbach.

But this year the officers brought the fire department as backup.

"We started throwing water balloons at them and then they turned the hose on and sprayed us with water," said student Kellan Shanker.

"It's a war zone," said student Zander Blickley. "I mean we were not prepared for this, but I feel like we brought our best game, and you know we did a great job."

"I would say the kids outnumbered us, but I would say it was a close fight between both sides," said William Gillespie, firefighter with Goodwill Fire Company.

And when it was all done, both sides came together to pick up the balloon scraps and take an end-of-school picture, setting their focus on even more fun this summer.