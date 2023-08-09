ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A tornado touched down in the Midway Manor section of east Allentown on Monday night.

"There was some rotation, it worked its way down to the ground…and officially a tornado was declared," said 69 News Meteorologist Dan Skeldon.

Days later, it has officially been classified as an EF-1.

"A tornado was on the ground for about a third of a mile which isn't that long but obviously if it was over your house, it's pretty impactful," said Skeldon.

Even more impactful in some neighborhoods in our area, Skeldon says, was straight line winds.

"In the strongest points of the line, straight line winds were estimated to be at 100mph. Which is pretty impressive and can do a lot of damage," said Skeldon.

That damage was seen in areas like Center Valley, where people say they were shaken up.

"I was actually frightened. People were out everywhere. Looking, walking, making sure, checking on people to see if they had power….if they were okay," said Jane Gilbert.

Homeowner Julian Lopez says he's still cleaning up the aftermath.

"Came outside and that tree was half gone, my truck was ruined and my wife's car was completely smashed," said Lopez.

The branch of a 150-year-old sycamore tree snapped because of those wicked winds.

"Our shed was gone, the tree is gone, my truck took quite a beating. The windshield is shattered," said Lopez.

While Lopez hopes it doesn't happen again, he says he'll prepare how he can.

"Probably gonna get a garage," said Lopez. "Other than that, I don't think there's much we can do to prepare for Mother Nature."