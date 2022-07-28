EASTON, Pa. - Some people who live in Easton's "Dutchtown" section are upset about a proposed 34-unit apartment building moving one step closer to reality.

City Council voted on a revised plan Wednesday night, after some residents spoke out against it.

It had been a long road to get to this point.

"It's been turned down a couple times because of mass size and scale of the project," Courtney Jones, who lives near the site said.

Following new revisions, the council voted yes to a new building.

"It's basically a done deal," Easton Mayor Sal Panto said.

In a 5-2 vote Wednesday night, the five-story building won a certificate of appropriateness from the city council.

And while it has the Historic District Commission's recommendation, neighbors directly in the area say the large development does not fit in there.

"None of us are against a project," Jones said. "None of us are against a development. It's the mass size and scale, which does not fit into this community."

But the mayor says the paradigm is shifting in the city, from homeowners to folks who'd rather have a bit pricier apartment.

"Young people today don't want yard work, snow removal, utility, all those things that come along with homeownership," he said. "They just don't want it."

Panto saID the new design meets the intent of the ordinance, so he approved it.

"Do I like it?" he said. "It's a neighborhood, I would much rather see three, three-story buildings there -- single-family occupancy. But as far as apartments go, I think the design is very well."

And like it or not, he says bringing in more people through buildings like these is essential for economic growth.

"You either raise the rent on taxes on the existing people, or grow the economy with new people," Panto said. "And that's what we're doing."